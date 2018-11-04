M.D.C. (MDC) Price Target Cut to $31.00

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Wedbush from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.08% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of M.D.C. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of M.D.C. to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Shares of MDC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,694. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.40.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $766.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other M.D.C. news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $652,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 131,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,501.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,891.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,300. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter worth $106,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter worth $109,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter worth $139,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

