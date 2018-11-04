Lydian International (LYD) Trading Down 10%

Shares of Lydian International Ltd. (TSE:LYD) traded down 10% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 226,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 395,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Lydian International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.40 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Lydian International (TSE:LYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.13 million during the quarter.

Lydian International Limited is a gold-focused mineral development company pursuing resources in emerging and transitional geopolitical regions. The Company’s main project is the Amulsar Gold Project, a gold development-stage project located in the Republic of Armenia. The Company holds a combined exploration-mining license covering an early-stage gold prospect known as the Kela Project in the Guri region of the Ozurgeti province in Georgia.

