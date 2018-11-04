Loop Capital Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Spotify (SPOT)

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Loop Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $135.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPOT. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Spotify in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on Spotify in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Spotify from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Spotify in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research cut Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.04.

Spotify stock opened at $138.99 on Friday. Spotify has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $198.99.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

