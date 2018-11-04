Lonestar Resources US Inc (LONE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LONE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Lonestar Resources US in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

LONE stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. Lonestar Resources US has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $186.01 million, a P/E ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 0.32.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Lonestar Resources US had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $47.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.59 million. Analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lonestar Resources US news, Director John H. Murray purchased 7,600 shares of Lonestar Resources US stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $66,804.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Murray purchased 15,400 shares of Lonestar Resources US stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $130,746.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LONE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

