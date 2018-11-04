Loki Achieves Market Cap of $14.48 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00007734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Loki has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $14.48 million and approximately $43,637.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.45 or 0.03257541 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.07 or 0.09202919 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00865827 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.74 or 0.01723297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00148681 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.71 or 0.01879827 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00478967 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00030056 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 34,558,725 coins and its circulating supply is 29,394,383 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

