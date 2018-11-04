Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stake in SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $472,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 24.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 37,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,694,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 24,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.22.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $244.16 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $204.32 and a 12-month high of $333.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.66. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $703.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 17.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director John F. Robinson sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total value of $162,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,859.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory W. Becker sold 7,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $2,277,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

