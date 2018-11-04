Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Hits New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $58.26 and last traded at $54.28, with a volume of 81182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.19.
The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.
LYV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $60.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.79.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Santa Monica Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.
About Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.
