Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Hits New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $58.26 and last traded at $54.28, with a volume of 81182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.19.

The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

LYV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $60.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.79.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $378,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,657.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $988,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,270.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 247,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,186,490 in the last 90 days. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Santa Monica Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

About Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

