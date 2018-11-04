Lithium Americas (LAC) Trading 13.7% Higher

Lithium Americas Corp (TSE:LAC) shares traded up 13.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.50 and last traded at C$5.49. 226,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 286,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Lithium Americas from C$13.00 to C$13.70 in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 million.

In other Lithium Americas news, Director Gabriel Rubacha purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,600.00. Also, Director George R. Ireland purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$314,050.00. Insiders have purchased 196,000 shares of company stock worth $971,155 over the last quarter.

About Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada.

