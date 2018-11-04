Liquidity Network Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $0.00 and $615,674.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00003435 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Bilaxy. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007167 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003744 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015496 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00149447 BTC.
- NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00256019 BTC.
- VeChain (VET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000166 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $645.25 or 0.10027106 BTC.
- 0x (ZRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012183 BTC.
- IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
About Liquidity Network
Liquidity Network Token Trading
Liquidity Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
