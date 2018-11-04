Lipocine Inc (LPCN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Lipocine in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

LPCN opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.89 and a quick ratio of 8.89. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. Equities research analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics, facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

