LIN Media LLC Class A (LIN) Coverage Initiated at Edward Jones

Edward Jones began coverage on shares of LIN Media LLC Class A (NYSE:LIN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of LIN Media LLC Class A stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.84. 6,785,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,071,597. LIN Media LLC Class A has a fifty-two week low of $155.44 and a fifty-two week high of $165.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

