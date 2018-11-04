Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Great Portland Estates (GPOR)

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

GPOR has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 670.21 ($8.76).

Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 717.30 ($9.37) on Wednesday. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of GBX 582 ($7.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 702 ($9.17).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.8 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

