Liberty Media Formula One Series A (FWONA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FWONA. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a hold rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a report on Sunday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of FWONA stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.65. 118,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,528. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 20.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 54,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $2,011,010.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 229,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

