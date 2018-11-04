Lentuo International (LASLY) versus Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Lentuo International (OTCMKTS:LASLY) and Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of Casey’s General Stores shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Casey’s General Stores shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Casey’s General Stores pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Lentuo International does not pay a dividend. Casey’s General Stores pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Casey’s General Stores has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Lentuo International and Casey’s General Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lentuo International N/A N/A N/A Casey’s General Stores 3.73% 12.38% 4.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lentuo International and Casey’s General Stores’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lentuo International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Casey’s General Stores $8.39 billion 0.56 $317.90 million $3.81 33.56

Casey’s General Stores has higher revenue and earnings than Lentuo International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lentuo International and Casey’s General Stores, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lentuo International 0 0 0 0 N/A Casey’s General Stores 0 5 5 0 2.50

Casey’s General Stores has a consensus price target of $133.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.00%. Given Casey’s General Stores’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Casey’s General Stores is more favorable than Lentuo International.

Volatility and Risk

Lentuo International has a beta of 173.7, meaning that its stock price is 17,270% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casey’s General Stores has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Casey’s General Stores beats Lentuo International on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lentuo International Company Profile

Lentuo International, Inc. provides automobile retail services under the Lentuo brand. The company operates seven franchise dealerships, that offers services on different brands of vehicles, including Audi, FAW-Volkswagen, FAW-Mazda, Shanghai-Volkswagen, Toyota, Chang An-Mazda and GAC-Honda. It offers a wide range of automobile products and services through each of its franchise dealerships. The company also assists its customers with procuring automobile insurance and financing and other automobile-related services. It offers new passenger vehicles, auto parts and accessories for sale, as well as automobile repair and maintenance services, and provides a channel for vehicle manufacturers to gather customer feedback. The company was founded by Hetong Guo on June 10, 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items. Its stores also provide fuel for sale on a self-service basis. In addition, the company operates two stores under the Tobacco City name primarily selling tobacco products; and one grocery store. As of April 30, 2018, it operated a total of 2,073 stores in 16 Midwest states. Casey's General Stores, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ankeny, Iowa.

