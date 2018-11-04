LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) Director Michael H. Thomas Sells 20,000 Shares

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Director Michael H. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $558,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $558,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $524.71 million, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $24.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.06 million. Research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 222.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth about $206,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

