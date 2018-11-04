Leju (LEJU) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Leju Holdings Limited is an online-to-offline, or O2O, real estate services provider in China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services through its online platform, which consists of local Websites and various mobile applications. The Company also operates various real estate and home furnishing websites. Leju Holdings Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other research firms have also commented on LEJU. ValuEngine lowered shares of Leju from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Leju from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th.

LEJU stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. Leju has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $122.68 million for the quarter. Leju had a negative net margin of 16.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Leju will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leju by 19.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,051,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 171,703 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leju by 336.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 69,050 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leju by 355.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 191,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 149,270 shares during the period. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.

