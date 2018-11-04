Lawson Products (LAWS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Lawson Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised Lawson Products from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Lawson Products in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Lawson Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ:LAWS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.21 million, a PE ratio of 80.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $36.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 14.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 202,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 26,202 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 13.4% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 289,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 34,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 12.2% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 98,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 102.7% during the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 8,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

