LatiumX Achieves Market Cap of $971,374.00 (LATX)

LatiumX (CURRENCY:LATX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 4th. One LatiumX token can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and BitForex. During the last seven days, LatiumX has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. LatiumX has a total market capitalization of $971,374.00 and approximately $615.00 worth of LatiumX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LatiumX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014928 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00151866 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00265207 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $645.28 or 0.10132780 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012111 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About LatiumX

LatiumX was first traded on August 30th, 2017. LatiumX’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,388,190 tokens. LatiumX’s official website is latium.org . LatiumX’s official Twitter account is @LatiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LatiumX is /r/Latium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LatiumX

LatiumX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LatiumX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LatiumX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LatiumX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LatiumX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LatiumX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.