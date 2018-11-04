LATAM Airlines Group SA (LTM) Receives $14.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LTM. ValuEngine raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,662,000 after acquiring an additional 156,994 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 670,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 440,816 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 638,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 222,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 131,400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 165,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares during the period. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTM traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.81. 123,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,059. LATAM Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.65.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, rest of Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Coalition and Loyalty Program Multiplus.

