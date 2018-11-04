Laredo Petroleum (LPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect Laredo Petroleum to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 51.05%. The firm had revenue of $351.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Laredo Petroleum to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LPI opened at $5.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price target on Laredo Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

In related news, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 14,200,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $105,364,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Kagan sold 12,300,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $99,384,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,064.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

