Lancashire (LRE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 570 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 570 ($7.45) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.41) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.02) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 667 ($8.72) to GBX 693 ($9.06) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Numis Securities raised shares of Lancashire to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Lancashire to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lancashire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 675 ($8.82).

LRE opened at GBX 617 ($8.06) on Friday. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 542.50 ($7.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 773.50 ($10.11).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and a range of coverages in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

