Lake Street Capital Reiterates “$46.00” Price Target for Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)

Lake Street Capital set a $46.00 target price on Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.31.

SIMO stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.72. 459,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,664. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.95. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $61.85.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $138.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.36 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,530,366 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $135,881,000 after purchasing an additional 105,161 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 718,473 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,011,000 after purchasing an additional 22,141 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 445,556 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 20.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 385,936 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 65,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 374,848 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

