L OREAL Co/ADR (LRLCY) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of L OREAL Co/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised L OREAL Co/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered L OREAL Co/ADR to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered L OREAL Co/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered L OREAL Co/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. L OREAL Co/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

LRLCY opened at $45.96 on Thursday. L OREAL Co/ADR has a 12 month low of $41.35 and a 12 month high of $49.72.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

