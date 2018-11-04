Kura Oncology (KURA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect Kura Oncology to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, analysts expect Kura Oncology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $24.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kura Oncology stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,072 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.27% of Kura Oncology worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KURA. BidaskClub lowered Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Kura Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

