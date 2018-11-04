Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Purchases Shares of 47,063 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,200,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,914 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 86.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,800 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.4% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,892,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,558 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $24,627,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4,554.3% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 820,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 802,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MLCO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $34.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. HSBC set a $33.00 target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $18.72 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

