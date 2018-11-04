Kraft Heinz (KHC) Given a $65.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) has been given a $65.00 price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.13% from the stock’s previous close.

KHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Bank of America set a $85.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.74.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $50.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.45. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $50.41 and a 52 week high of $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Eduardo Pelleissone sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $2,234,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $1,234,724,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5,429.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

