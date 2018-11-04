Kohl’s (KSS) Shares Gap Up to $75.62

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $74.09, but opened at $75.62. Kohl’s shares last traded at $76.90, with a volume of 4764995 shares trading hands.

KSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, OTR Global raised Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

Get Kohl's alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Stephanie A. Streeter sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $389,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Sona Chawla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $746,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 224,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,435.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,331. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 29.0% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 975.3% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter worth $823,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter worth $3,101,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 132,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter.

Kohl’s Company Profile (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.