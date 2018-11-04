Kohl’s Co. (KSS) Holdings Reduced by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 84.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,327 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 146,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 485,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,202,000 after acquiring an additional 101,385 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,177,000.

Get Kohl's alerts:

In related news, EVP Ratnakar Lavu sold 12,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,000,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Sona Chawla sold 27,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $2,202,885.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 253,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,474,459.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,331. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KSS stock opened at $76.90 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.12. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KSS. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.