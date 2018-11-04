KMG Chemicals (KMG) Rating Reiterated by Fraser Mackenzie

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Fraser Mackenzie in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

KMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities cut KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KMG Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Gabelli cut KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

KMG Chemicals stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.19. 137,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,459. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. KMG Chemicals has a 12-month low of $50.67 and a 12-month high of $79.35.

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.28. KMG Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KMG Chemicals will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KMG Chemicals by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 851,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,019,000 after buying an additional 14,736 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in KMG Chemicals by 24,200.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in KMG Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in KMG Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $7,948,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in KMG Chemicals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,743,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

KMG Chemicals Company Profile

KMG Chemicals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, formulates, and distributes specialty chemicals and performance materials worldwide. The company's Electronic Chemicals segment is involved in the sale of high purity process chemicals primarily to etch and clean silicon wafers in the production of semiconductors, photovoltaics, and flat panel displays.

