KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in KLA-Tencor during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in KLA-Tencor by 11.4% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in KLA-Tencor by 62.6% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 57,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 22,247 shares during the last quarter. Highland Associates Inc. bought a new position in KLA-Tencor during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,238,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in KLA-Tencor by 16.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total value of $182,703.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $304,078.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,880 shares of company stock valued at $6,075,839 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on KLAC. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on KLA-Tencor to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA-Tencor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.54.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $93.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. KLA-Tencor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $123.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 93.99% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

