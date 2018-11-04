KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Holdings Decreased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 905.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

Shares of KLA-Tencor stock opened at $93.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $123.96.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 93.99% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $151,215.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,982.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard P. Wallace sold 14,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $1,683,387.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,880 shares of company stock worth $6,075,839. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on KLAC. B. Riley lowered their price target on KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.54.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.