KEYW (KEYW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th.

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). KEYW had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect KEYW to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KEYW opened at $8.10 on Friday. KEYW has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.02 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.77.

KEYW has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on KEYW in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Noble Financial set a $11.00 price objective on KEYW and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised KEYW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on KEYW from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

KEYW Company Profile

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

