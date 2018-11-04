KeyCorp Trims EPAM Systems (EPAM) Target Price to $144.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $146.00 to $144.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EPAM. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.13.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,825. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $96.11 and a 1-year high of $144.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $468.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jason Harman sold 3,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.98, for a total transaction of $485,868.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,611.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $2,859,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,680 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,795. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

