KeyCorp Lowers Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Price Target to $79.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $89.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ FY2019 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

In related news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total transaction of $64,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,194.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $51,604.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,551 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 30,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 185,120 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $14,623,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,601 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,583 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

