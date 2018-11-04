KEY Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (KEY)

KEY (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. KEY has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $100,461.00 worth of KEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KEY token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KEY has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015416 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00150079 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00256582 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $654.14 or 0.10099697 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012212 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About KEY

KEY’s launch date was October 24th, 2017. KEY’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for KEY is www.bihu.com . KEY’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey

KEY Token Trading

KEY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

