Kering (KER) Given a €520.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €520.00 ($604.65) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KER. Goldman Sachs Group set a €585.00 ($680.23) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €555.00 ($645.35) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €500.00 ($581.40) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Societe Generale set a €610.00 ($709.30) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €567.00 ($659.30) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €504.50 ($586.63).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of Kering stock opened at €381.90 ($444.07) on Friday. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and outerwear, denims, T-shirts, and formalwear for men, as well as ready-to-wear products for women.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.