Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 76,478 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.06% of Kearny Financial worth $28,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 9.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 57,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,817 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,343 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 37.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 36.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 34,316 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.59. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $15.35.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $43.36 million during the quarter. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 3.08%.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous special dividend of $0.12.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th.

In other news, Director John F. Mcgovern acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $150,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

