KB Home (KBH) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC decreased its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,084 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth $277,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth $518,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth $1,009,000. South Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.6% in the second quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 194,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 272,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $6,381,213.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 861,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,145,502.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $3,015,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 811,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,568,242.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 577,382 shares of company stock worth $13,658,566 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBH opened at $20.66 on Friday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. MKM Partners set a $32.00 price objective on shares of KB Home and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.