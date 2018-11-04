Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KPTI. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 563,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,573. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $680.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 3.93.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,116,616.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 827,266 shares of company stock valued at $16,495,001 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 397,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

