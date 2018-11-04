Kaizen Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS)

Kaizen Advisory LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,405.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 43,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total transaction of $1,879,967.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 522,194 shares in the company, valued at $22,788,546.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $184,418.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,233,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,079 shares of company stock worth $3,167,671. Insiders own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SFBS. BidaskClub upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Hovde Group upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.26.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.72%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and various certificates of deposit.

