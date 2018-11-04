Kadmon Holdings Inc (KDMN) Holdings Cut by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559,738 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Kadmon worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in Kadmon by 213.6% during the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 10,454,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121,212 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadmon by 52.3% in the second quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,060,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110,014 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadmon by 209.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,763,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,211 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Kadmon by 63.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,704,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 662,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VHCP Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,632,000. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kadmon stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $5.86.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. WBB Securities upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on Kadmon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.43.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

