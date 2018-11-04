JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) a GBX 3,250 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 2,950 ($38.55) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,962.06 ($38.70).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 2,455.50 ($32.09) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 2,037 ($26.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,617 ($34.20).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

