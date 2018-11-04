JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ING Groep (INGA) a €14.40 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INGA. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. UBS Group set a €16.40 ($19.07) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.80 ($14.88) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.25 ($20.06) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.72 ($17.12).

INGA stock opened at €14.35 ($16.69) on Thursday. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

