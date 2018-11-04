Joint Ventures Price Tops $0.0018 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $40,243.00 and approximately $3,346.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007124 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00150025 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00251444 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.84 or 0.09786347 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012743 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures’ launch date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,878,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

