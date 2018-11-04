Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.38.

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, July 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.50. 6,339,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,934,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

