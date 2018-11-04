John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $724.95 million, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.15. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $79.37.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $204.29 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.34%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 8,108 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $575,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

