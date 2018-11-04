JNBA Financial Advisors Takes $203,000 Position in ONE Gas Inc (OGS)

JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ONE Gas by 23.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,171,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,572,000 after purchasing an additional 221,087 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in ONE Gas by 127.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 371,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,731,000 after purchasing an additional 207,628 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 56.6% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 413,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 149,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,006,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,926,000 after purchasing an additional 132,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 65.9% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 266,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,919,000 after purchasing an additional 105,825 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

OGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “$75.39” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $77.00 price objective on ONE Gas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

In related news, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.94 per share, with a total value of $99,859.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,277 shares in the company, valued at $179,746.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OGS stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. ONE Gas Inc has a twelve month low of $62.20 and a twelve month high of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.25.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $238.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 62.37%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.