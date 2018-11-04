JNBA Financial Advisors Invests $173,000 in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK) Stock

JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 73,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000.

In other Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust news, insider Blackrock Holdco 2, Inc. sold 8,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $118,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BKK stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th were given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th.

