Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH’s FY2018 Earnings (APEMY)

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Rosenfeld now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH’s FY2019 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APEMY. ValuEngine raised shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

Shares of APEMY opened at $33.46 on Friday. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has a 1-year low of $33.46 and a 1-year high of $59.52. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.35.

About APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless steel and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

