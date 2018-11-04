Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Owens & Minor, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Owens & Minor in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Dodge now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OMI. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Swann set a $9.00 target price on shares of Owens & Minor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

OMI stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $586.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $22.91.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Charles C. Colpo sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $185,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,325.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles C. Colpo sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $195,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,516 shares of company stock valued at $513,288 over the last three months. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.60%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

